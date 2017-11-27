ZCTU warns Mnangagwa on Cabinet appointments

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to avoid appointing people with corruption records into his Cabinet as part of measures to curb the vice.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo told NewsDay at the weekend that the country had a huge human resource base from which Mnangagwa would pick people with no criminal records for appointment into the Cabinet.

“We expect the new President to reform because if he follows on the footsteps of his predecessor (former President Robert) Mugabe then workers will think that we wasted our time singing at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield and whatever the army did, because if his government policies do not change, then nothing is going to change,” he said.

“Investors only come into a country where one can go to a court of law and get justice, and they do not like countries where their money is not safe and their properties can be taken away from them.”

Moyo said Mnangagwa’s Cabinet needed to come up with good and implementable economic policies and reforms.

“This country under Mugabe was like a ship in high waters with a mad captain who leaves it wandering in the angry waters. We now expect the new captain (Mnangagwa) to change his sailors (calibre of ministers). He needs to take the ship in a new direction and drive it safely,” he said.

National president of the Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe, Obert Masaraure, said teachers expected the new government to do away with policies of Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora such as the Teachers Professional Council which he said was meant to “punish” teachers.

“We do not want teachers to be de-registered willy-nilly. We want independent teachers who are not victimised and salaries above the poverty datum line,” Masaraure said, adding the new government should scrap bond notes and ensure adequate supply of United States dollar notes.

Masaraure said the new government should do away with abuse of schoolchildren, teachers and even school property at Zanu PF rallies.

“Government has been abusing schools during rallies where children, teachers and school property were misused. Teachers and children were force-marched to rallies. I do not know if the school buses were paid for, but on Friday during the swearing in of Mnangagwa I saw school buses being used and I hope they were paid for.

