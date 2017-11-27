Hwamanda leaves indelible mark

IMHAL, India — Hwamanda, a local traditional dance troupe on tour here, last week mesmerised Manipur State government officials with captivating performances of Zimbabwe’s enduring traditional dances such as Jerusarema, Madanhi and Dinhe.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Performing on Thursday and Friday night at the ongoing 10-day Manipur Sangani Festival, Hwamanda’s dancing prowess and drumming skills charmed the Art and Culture Development joint director Lovrembam Kishworjit Signh and Manipur’s Commissioner Shri Lakshmikumar Singh.

The two officials paid courtesy calls on the group at their hotel for a personal interface on Saturday. The officials applauded talent in the group and made an undertaking to engage Zimbabwean artistes for future festivals.

“Your performance yesterday (Friday) was really good. I had to come here and meet you to say thank you for coming to the festival and hopefully you will be able to come again next time,” Signh said.

The Mufakose-based troupe performed at the eighth edition of the festival, which is an annual cultural extravaganza hosted by the government of Manipur, as a beneficiary of the cultural exchange programme between Zimbabwe and India.

Hwamanda’s manager, Linnot Laimbo, told NewsDay yesterday that they were happy to have left an imprint at the festival.

“When we are performing outside the country, we really know the load we will be carrying as Zimbabwe’s ambassadors of arts and culture that on the stage we do our best in an amazing way to raise our country’s flag high so that we have our name on the global map,” he said.

He said they were passionate about showcasing Zimbabwe’s culture and promote the country as a safe tourist destination through art.

Laimbo applauded Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Indian Embassy in Harare for facilitating their participation at the festival as they left Manipur State for Kolkata, the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal, for yet another performance tonight.

The curtain will come down on Thursday on the 10-day cultural fiesta.

