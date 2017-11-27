Leeknotic, TKP in Gqom duo

BULAWAYO Afro-House musician and producer, Leroy “Leeknotic” Mhike has dropped a thrilling single, Thanyela, featuring Skyz Metro radio personality Sandisiwe “TKP” Dube.

The Gqom track comes after the artiste recently released the club banger, Tshibilika, a duet with Sandra Ndebele.

Leeknotic told NewsDay that Thanyela provided more than just an opportunity to dance, but conveyed a serious message.

“It has a positive message behind it. It means cleaning up your life, getting things done or putting your house in order, removing or stopping certain habits that could affect progress in one’s life,” he said.

Leeknotic said he enjoyed working with TKP because of her versatility and creativity.

“I enjoyed working with TKP on this record because she’s a versatile artiste and never limited. She is always full of crazy and amazing ideas. All in all, we had a blast working on this one,” he said.

He said he was happy that the song had spilled over into the Botswana and South African music circuits.

“The track is trending and is being used in the Thanyela Dance Challenge clips that are circulating on social media,”

Leeknotic, who is signed to the Afro Platinum Music label, said.

“The response is wild. People love it. I really appreciate. The management team and I are really pushing hard to get the song to the people in every way possible and look out for the music video to be shot soon.”

