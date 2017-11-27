Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cut down on his motorcade and security to reduce government expenditure.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Mliswa said Mnangagwa should shun the huge security team that characterised his predecessor Robert Mugabe, arguing tight security tended to detach leaders from the ordinary people.

“I saw the State security being firm on stopping people to greet him (President Mnangagwa) that was Mugabe (former President)’s downfall. The moment Mugabe ceased to be the people’s person, he lost it. The President must cut down on his motorcade and the size of his security team. Look at (Botswana President Ian) Khama, (Jacob) Zuma (South African President) their security teams are not as big as ours. Government expenditure must equally come down” Mliswa said.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson said Mnangagwa was safer with the people than when he was surrounded by State security agents.

“You must understand that he was poisoned under State security. President Mnangagwa is much more safer with the ordinary person than his security. This is the reason why the army stepped in … he was poisoned.Where were you?” Mliswa asked.

Mugabe’s heavy security and foreign trips had become a subject of hot debate among ordinary citizens and analysts, arguing the costs were unjustified.

Cut down on security, President urged : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...