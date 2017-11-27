Residents shun Gweru’s messy toilets

Filthy public toilets at Gweru bus termini are pushing people to relieve themselves in sanitary lanes posing a serious health hazard to the city, residents have said.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Speaking at a recent stakeholders’ meeting at Town House residents blamed failure by council to clean the public toilets, forcing people to relieve themselves in sanitary lanes.

“It’s unfortunate that we have public toilets in the city where one would never dream of relieving themselves,” James Chiseko, a resident from Ascot suburb, said.

“This has forced people to relieve themselves in sanitary lanes. But as we enter the rain season, we can only say we are sitting on a health time bomb.”

Long-distance bus terminus Kudzanai was singled out as having the filthiest toilets in the city. Other dirty toilets include the ones at TM commuter omnibus station and those at Ascot kombi rank, which have not been functioning for years.

People living with disabilities also complained that besides being dirty, the toilets were not user friendly.

“Besides being dirty the public toilets are not accessible to people living with disabilities,” chairperson of Young Voices, an organisation that advocates for rights of disabled people, Nyasha Mahwende said.

Gweru City Council director of health services, Samson Sekenhamo, blamed residents with immoral behaviour for defecating and urinating in open spaces.

He, however, said council would improve its cleaning services at public toilets.

