NPP engages youth through sports

THE opposition National People’s Party (NPP) yesterday held a youth sports tournament in Bulawayo’s Njube and Lobengula constituencies as a way of bringing the youth together and urge them to register in the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise.

BY NIZBERT MOYO.

“We want to mobilise youths to go and register to vote through sports and we tell them that if we do not register to vote nothing will change for the youths since we do not have jobs. They should not fear, Zimbabwe is now a free country, we should stand up and be counted,’’ NPP Bulawayo programme co-ordinator Thuthukile Rambo Sibanda said.

Sibanda said they had realised that many young people shunned politics and decided to engage them through sport.

“As youths, we stand by our leaders and we will push for these tournaments up to provincial level until the registration exercise is over and we are confident that through such efforts (NPP leader Joice) Mujuru will win elections,’’ Sibanda said.

NPP vice-president Samuel Sipepa Nkomo said it was a good idea to have such platforms.

“We know that in the years gone by youths were not participating in politics. We want to encourage them to go and register to vote and we know that they will not vote for Zanu PF because they are what they are because of the ruling party. Zanu PF will not change anything before elections. The only way to do this is that they start by being an opposition,’’ Nkomo said.

