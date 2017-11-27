‘Violence stifling equitable gender representation’

VIOLENCE against women is the major barrier to the fulfilment of human rights and direct challenge to their inclusion and participation in sustainable development and sustaining peace, the United Nations Population Fund, deputy representative Yu Yu has said.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

Speaking at a media briefing last week, Yu said there was need for collective efforts from all partners to ensure survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) have access to essential health services, psychological support and legal aid.

“For survivors of rape or sexual violence accessing medical services within 72 hours is highly critical to prevent pregnancy, HIV and sexually transmitted infections. It is an emergency as only 1% of the survivors access services and many of them are not aware of its importance,” Yu said.

Swedish ambassador to Zimbabwe Sofia Calltorp said investing in women and children was fundamental as it was an investment in sustainable socio-economic development.

United Nations resident co-ordinator Bishow Parajuli said there were still thousands of GBV cases being reported across the country.

“Some say cases of abuse and violence, especially against women are going up in Zimbabwe; others say that is only because reporting is getting better. It does not matter. There are still many thousands of GBV cases reported across the country and we know that even one case is one too many and we must end this social ill,” Parajuli said.

The UN Trust Fund to end violence against women has been funding civil society organisations for 20 years and supporting national efforts to end GBV.

Recently the UN awarded $129 million to 463 initiatives across 139 countries and territories.

Parajuli also called on partners to harness the energy, ideas and leadership of young people to help end violence.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign – which started on November 25 and ends on December 10 – is the time to galvanise action to end violence against women and girls around the world.

