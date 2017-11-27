Vic Falls councillor struck, dies at council meeting

A 22-YEAR-OLD Victoria Falls resident, Admire Bhebhe, has been arrested for allegedly striking local councillor Denis Thebe with a brick and causing his death on Saturday.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Bhebhe is said to have struck Thebe with a brick during a residents’ meeting.

A witness, Morgan Gazza Dube said the incident took place at Monde Shopping Centre during a meeting where residents were discussing water pipe connections. Thebe was chairing the meeting.

“From nowhere, we saw a door opening and a young man walking in carrying a container of opaque beer. He then asked for permission to talk to Thebe so that he can buy him a beer,” Dube said.

“He said he wanted to be part of the meeting, but Thebe took him out of the meeting and shut him outside the room. He immediately came back carrying a huge stone and threatened to kill everyone in attendance. As we were in the middle of the puzzle, Thebe exited using the back door, but Bhebhe followed him and struck him on the head with a brick.”

The residents said they later found Thebe lying in a pool of blood with Bhebhe nowhere near the site.

“We then took him (Thebe) to the hospital where we were told that he had sustained a skull fracture and needed urgent operation and should be transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital. Unfortunately he died before reaching Bulawayo. His body was taken to Hwange Colliery mortuary,” he said.

A family spokesperson, Denis Thebe said the whole family was traumatised by the brutal murder.

“He was a kind man who loved serving his people. He left behind five children. The last born is less than three months old.

No one deserves to die in such a manner. We don’t know why he killed him. The accused also says he doesn’t know why he killed him.”

Police could not be reached for comment yesterday.

