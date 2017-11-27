Gospel musicians craft constitution

THE Matabeleland Gospel Musicians Association (MGMA) has come up with a constitution for gospel artistes to address issues of piracy and intellectual property rights, NewsDay can reveal.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Copyright consultant and music producer, Clarence Garura, said many gospel artistes failed to reach stardom due to a raft of issues they must address.

“Many gospel musicians are failing to make it to stardom due to piracy, ignorance of Intellectual Property issues, lack of skill and resources,” Garura said.

He said the new association had an obligation to deal with such barriers by ensuring that gospel artistes had access to information.

“Musicians must get enough information about their rights and obtain the much needed training, skill and expertise in their respective artistic fields,” he said.

Garura — who is also a gospel musician, actor and choreographer — said it was important to have a collective management organisation to help deal with problems common among gospel artistes.

He said he had an obligation to equip and train gospel artistes in their respective fields to come up with original works.

“The training will even help them, thus promoting creativity. Having realised that there is no running association for gospel musicians, the MGM Association is birthed to address the issues affecting gospel musicians and come up with feasible solutions,” he said.

He urged established and aspiring gospel musicians in Matabeleland to register and be part of the association.

“We will soon be opening satellite offices in Gwanda and Hwange to service Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, respectively. We already have association representatives in those areas,” he added.

Gospel artistes and outfits who have since joined the association include Clarence “Kirah” Garura, Blessing Sitotombe, Collen Moyo, Firm Foundation, Xolani Mlangeni, Jacob Song, Pastor Barak, Just In Time Crew, Oliver Ncube, Tertia Tatiana, AMEC Choir, Awakhiwe Madlela, Audrey Mlenga, Thembi Sibanda, Sithandazile Nyathi, Voice of Thunder, Courtesy Mtomba, One Way to Heaven, Qhawe Ngulube, Mpenduloyenkosi Sibanda, Maxwell Nyandoro and Phinos Bhebhe.

