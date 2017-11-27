Letoya celebrates new arrival

Pretoria — Actress and musician Letoya Makhene is a mom again, after recently giving birth to her first child with partner Tshepo Leeuw.

Sowetanlive

Letoya and Tshepo, who have kept their relationship private, took to social media on Friday to confirm that they had welcomed their little bundle of joy last month and gave fans a first look at the little one.

“We were blessed a month ago with the newest member in our family. Meet Kopano Jordan Leeuw. Thank you so much for all your love and prayers,” Letoya wrote, alongside a picture of her and Tshepo holding their new arrival.

Letoya, who has three children from her marriage to Priviledge Mangesi, revealed in August that she was pregnant and in her third trimester.

“This young soul I’m carrying is a beautiful surprise. We spoke of him when we discussed our marriage plans, children and our future,” Letoya said.

She later took to social media to share the blessing her child would be to her life.

“I believe that God sent you into my life to give me something to fight for, to show me there is love in this world, to give me hope and to bring me joy, all the proof in God I need is in you, you are a gift from the heavens.

