6 die as kombi collides with heavy truck

SIX people died on the spot and eight others were injured, three of them seriously, when a commuter omnibus collided with a heavy truck 10km outside Beitbridge on Thursday evening.

By Own Correspondent

This was the first major accident to be reported after traffic police suspended operations as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces took charge of government business during an exercise code-named “Operation Restore Legacy”.

All the deceased were aboard a South African-bound Toyota Quantum minibus, whose driver allegedly tried to overtake in front of oncoming traffic, resulting in the collision.

The Officer-in-Charge Traffic at Beitbridge, an Inspector Moyo, referred all questions to the provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele, who could not be reached for comment.

“Everything involving the Press must go through Gwanda, I will not say anything,” Moyo said.

Sources close to the investigations said three of the seriously injured had been transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo, while the rest were treated at Beitbridge District Hospital, where the bodies of the deceased were also kept.

Meanwhile, pedestrians walking at night across the Limpopo between SA and Zimbabwe border posts were now avoiding the unlit old Beit Bridge for fear of mugging and robberies.

The pedestrians, most of them women cross-border shoppers, dice with death walking dangerously on the well-illuminated New Limpopo Bridge reserved for vehicles.

“We fear being attacked on the dark bridge. Some people have been robbed there despite the presence of police and members of the army,” Enesia Chimwe of Dulivhadzimo, said.

