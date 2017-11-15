Survival of the fittest at Maglas

TOMORROW Maglas will hog attention when relegation-threatened sides Shabanie Mine and Hwange FC lock horns as they tussle to escape the dreaded chop from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Both sides sit dip in the relegation zone and will aim to climb out of the deep end by time the final whistle sounds to end the season.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Shabanie Mine technical manager Taku Shariwa admits that his team’s fate is uncertain and is aware that they can lose Premiership status if they squander anything in the remaining games.

“It’s a massive game for us as an institution. Only hard work will see us through this tough stage of the season,” said Shariwa.

“Any team, bar the two that have already been relegated, has chances of surviving the chop. Our game against Hwange is a potential decider so we have to win.

“It’s every team’s desire to stay up in the elite league so we will work hard for it.”

His counterpart Bigboy Mawiwi is confident that his team will account for Shabanie’s scalp and go one to survive relegation.

“We do not want to under-estimate Shabanie, but we want to ensure that we come out of Maglas with maximum points. Our aim at the moment is to survive but we are expecting a tough game,” Mawiwi said.

In their last encounter in June, Shabanie Mine lost 2-0 in Hwange but the Chinda Boys’ gaffer believes they stand a better chance of winning when playing at Maglas.

Shabanie are 16th on the league table with 33 points, two points behind Hwange. Shabanie’s goal difference is -9 compared to Hwange with -10.

While the two will concentrate on taking care of their own business, they will have interest in other matches that feature sides involved in the relegation dogfight.

