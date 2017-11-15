THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR has again roped in Attorney-General (AG) Prince Machaya and Justice minister Happyton Bonyongwe in a case in which it is challenging President Robert Mugabe’s decision to nullify the appointment of Ray Goba as substantive Prosecutor-General (PG).

BY CHARLES LAITON

The human rights lawyers filed a chamber application last week seeking to have Machaya and Bonyongwe joined as respondents in the matter.

“It is just and equitable that the two parties (Machaya and Bonyongwe) be joined to that case as it has a direct bearing on the administration of justice. The application is premised on the fact that the applicant (ZLHR) believes that the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs must be a party to these proceedings on the basis that the minister is responsible for the promotion of an effective justice delivery system, good governance, democracy and the rule of law,” ZLHR executive director Roselyn Hanzi said.

Hanzi further said Machaya must also be joined in the matter for his position as the principal legal adviser to government and him being the representative in all civil and constitutional proceedings.

Sometime last month and before seeking to join the two in the application, ZLHR had cited Mugabe, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Goba as respondents.

The ZLHR claims Mugabe’s decision to fire Goba was unconstitutional. The matter has been set down for hearing today.

Meanwhile, the JSC has already begun hunting for Goba’s replacement by flighting advertisements calling for nominations, by members of the public, for lawyers they think are suitable for the selection process whose interviews would be publicly-held.

Goba was appointed to the position in July last year by Mugabe and only served a year in the job on an interim basis following the suspension and subsequent sacking of his predecessor, Johannes Tomana.

PG saga: Machaya, Bonyongwe roped in : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...