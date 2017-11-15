Tsvangirai back this week: Chamisa

The opposition MDC-T yesterday said its leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, would be back in the country before the end of this week after undergoing colon cancer treatment in South Africa over the past two months.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Tsvangirai’s deputy, Thokozani Khupe, has been holding fort in the absence of the former Prime Minister.

Party vice-president Nelson Chamisa confirmed that his boss was now fit and ready to hit the campaign trail.

“He is going to be back this week, obviously for security reasons we won’t say when, but the people of Zimbabwe should be assured that he has recovered and will be back in office to lead the struggle,” Chamisa said as he moved to quell speculation and anxiety created by Tsvangirai’s long absence from the public glare.

NewsDay also heard that Tsvangirai would chair a standing committee meeting shortly after his arrival to touch base with latest political developments both in his party and the country.

“He is supposed to chair a standing committee meeting and get his troops together because since he was taken ill there has been no co-ordination of activities in the party and these things have to be addressed,” the source said.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu also dismissed speculative social media reports that the opposition leader was battling for his life in neighbouring South Africa.

“President Morgan Tsvangirai is doing great and we would like to thank God for His healing mercies. Very soon our leader will be on the campaign trail. In the interim, party activities are going on as scheduled and as for now, our main focus is to mobilise eligible Zimbabweans to go and register to vote,” he said.

