Teenager killed in storm, lighting strikes again

AN 11-YEAR-OLD Marondera boy died after the walls of a farm shed collapsed on him during a storm that swept across the area on Sunday.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The body of Emmanuel Hatwabi, of Plot 12, Chatora Farm in Igava, was retrieved from the rubble by fellow villagers after the wall of a shed in which he had taken shelter from a raging storm collapsed.

According to witnesses, on the fateful day at around 3pm, the now-deceased and other farm dwellers took refuge in the shed after it had started raining. The storm blew off the roof of the building, prompting the inhabitants to flee, leaving the boy behind.

It is reported that the storm persisted, resulting in the walls of the shed collapsing and burying Hatwabi in the process.

After the storm had receded, it is reported that the boy’s parents and other villagers rushed to the scene and dug up the juvenile’s body. The matter was reported at Igava police post and the body was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

In a related incident, a 23-year-old Macheke man died after he was struck by a bolt of lightning while he was closing a fowl run.

Gailord Hwesha of Village 3 in Macheke died on the spot and his body was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

Hwesha’s death follows that of two people who were killed by lightning on separate occasions in Marondera East at the weekend.

It is reported that on November 10 at around 2:30pm, the now-deceased went to close the fowl run situated under a tree after it had started raining.

It is reported that a bolt of lightning struck him in the process and he died on the spot. The matter was reported at Macheke Police Station whose officers attended the scene.

Police in Mashonaland East province were not available for comment yesterday.

