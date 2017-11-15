Police officer fined for stealing $305

A 29-YEAR-OLD police officer based at Tongogara Police Camp in Shurugwi was yesterday fined $200 for stealing money he was supposed to surrender at the Gweru rural district finance department.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Constable Learnmore Tembo was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before provincial magistrate Pathekile Msipa, facing theft charges.

Tembo was lucky to escape a prison term after his father reimbursed the $305 when he surrendered himself to police.

It was the State’s case that on August 10, the convict was tasked by officer-in-charge ZRP Tongogara, Promise Fazhe, to deliver $305 and other mail to Gweru rural district headquarters finance section.

Tembo, instead, went to an unknown destination with the cash and mail.

On August 18, he reported at Gweru rural district police finance section without the money.

Bernard Nyoni prosecuted.

