A 46-YEAR-OLD Harare woman was yesterday convicted of forging her Ordinary Level certificate which she later submitted to the United States embassy for purposes of her visa processing after winning the greencard lottery competition.

By Desmond Chingarande

Rumbidzai Chamusingarevi of Dzivaresekwa pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande who remanded her in custody to today for sentencing. The court heard that on October 5 this year Chamusingarevi proceeded to the US embassy in Harare where she intended to apply for a visa.

Chamusingarevi tendered her forged 1990 University of Cambridge “O” Level certificate to the embassy’s authorities to obtain a visa.

The court heard the certificate tendered showed that Chamusingarevi had passed seven subjects. However, embassy authorities forwarded the certificates to Zimsec for verification and it was proved that they were forged.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.

Woman up for forgery : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

