Nigerian star Tekno Miles eyes Zim

LOCAL music promoters Triple Life Entertainment have shifted their attention to Nigeria, where they have lured popular Naija singer Tekno Miles for a maiden performance in Zimbabwe on November 24 at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare after successfully hosting Jamaican star Tarrus Riley.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Pana hitmaker, who has already confirmed the concert through a promotional video on social media, will share the stage with dancehall chanter Winky D, Gary Tight, Simba Tagz, ExQ, Takura and wheel spinner DJ Stavo.

Concert spokesperson Max Mugaba yesterday told NewsDay that preparations for the show were at an advanced stage.

He said fans should not worry about the rains, as a big tent had been availed for the concert.

“As Triple Life, our ambition is to change the game and set the showbiz circuit alight, giving the best to the fans. After we brought top Jamaican singer Tarrus Riley, we are now bringing another popular artiste from Nigeria and he is Tekno,” he said.

“We want to assure merrymakers that they should not worry about the rains, as there is a big tent that can accommodate over 20 000 people.”

Mugaba urged Zimbabweans to come in their numbers for the show, which he said was going to set the standard for this year’s festive season.

“We have adopted the same concept we used on Tarrus Riley concert in terms of ticket pricing, with our early bird tickets going for $10, the standard is pegged at $20, while the golden ones are selling for $40,” he said.

In a video confirming the concert, Tekno said he was excited about his maiden performance in Zimbabwe.

“I am feeling good today. Today is a great day and if you are in Zimbabwe on the 24th (of November), I will be live in Zimbabwe to perform . . . Hope will have good time, coming to see you guys. God bless you,” he said.

