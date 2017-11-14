Grace Mugabe’s son divorces

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe’s son, Russell Goreraza and his estranged wife Gladys Chiedza Goreraza (nee Chiwaya) have agreed to formally terminate their seven-year marriage at the High Court on Thursday.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Russell is Grace’s son from her first marriage to Stanley Goreraza.

According to court papers, both parties have consented to the divorce which comes almost two years after Russell approached the High Court seeking a divorce order.

In his declaration, Goreraza said he got married to Gladys on December 11, 2010 and their marriage was blessed with one child namely Taponeswa Aurelio born on February 15, 2013.

Their marriage, according to the attached marriage certificate number 20/2010, was solemnised by Catholic Church Archdiocese of Harare’s Father Fidelis Mukonori.

Goreraza claims he and Gladys had irreconcilable differences and were incompatible with each other to the extent that they have not lived as husband and wife for the past two years.

“The marriage between the parties has irretrievably broken down to the extent that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship, more particularly in that there is no longer any love and affection between the parties and communication between plaintiff (Goreraza) and defendant (Gladys) has completely broken down,” Goreraza said in his summons.

After receiving the summons Gladys through her lawyer Donald Sibanda of Sibanda and Partners entered an appearance to defend notice in December last year and on March 23 this year the woman signed consent papers bringing to an end the couple’s holy matrimony.

“The defendant, hereby, agrees that it is not her intention to oppose the plaintiff’s claim for a final decree of divorce with the terms and conditions set out herein being incorporated into any final order which this honourable court may grant,” Gladys said in the consent document.

“The plaintiff and the defendant shall retain the property presently in their respective possession as his or her sole property and neither party shall have any claim whatsoever against the other in respect of any matters arising from the marriage.”

Goreraza also undertook to support his child by paying $500 per month as maintenance and also being responsible for the child’s school fees, medical aid, while the custody of the minor would remain with Gladys. The termination of the relationship came a year after President Robert Mugabe expressed concern over the high rate of divorce in the country.

