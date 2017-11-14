Mhofu appointed Warriors coach

Zifa has appointed Sunday Chidzambwa as the caretaker coach for the senior national team for the upcoming Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) tournament.

Zimbabwe accepted the invitation to play as a guest nation at the 2017 edition of the Cecafa tournament to be played in Kenya.

Zimbabwe will join Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sudan and Somalia between November 25 and December 9, 2017.

The highly-experienced coach led Zimbabwe to their first Africa Cup of Nations qualification in 2004.

The veteran coach has also enjoyed considerable success in the region, winning this year’s Cosafa Cup hosted by South Africa in July.

The ZPC Kariba coach will be looking to further enhance his already impressive CV when he leads the team at the tournament.

It will be a tough task for Chidzambwa, who will have to pick his squad before the league programme ends.

By the time the last round of matches is played the Warriors will already be in Kenya which means some clubs may be reluctant to release their players.

