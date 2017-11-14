Machaya bounces back

ZANU PF Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Jason Machaya last week bounced back as caretaker chairman following the suspension of Daniel Mackenzie Ncube on allegations of fanning factionalism and promoting disunity in the party.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Machaya was, in May 2015, pushed out of the provincial chairmanship by Mnangagwa’s allies on accusations of fanning factionalism and being a sympathiser of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru. Machaya’s suspension from the party was, however, lifted in July last year.

The party’s secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo last Friday released a statement announcing the appointment of Machaya as interim chairperson and his counterpart Saul Mahalima Ncube as interim chairperson for Matabeleland South.

“The Zanu-PF party wishes to announce the appointment of Cde Jason Machaya as interim provincial chairman for the Midlands province replacing Cde McKenzie Ncube. Cde Saul Mahalima Ncube has also been appointed the interim chairperson for the Matabeleland South Province, replacing Cde Rabelani Choeni,” Khaya Moyo’s statement read.

“These decisions have been necessitated by the compelling need to address organisational challenges being encountered by the party in the respective provinces. Party members in the province are urged to embrace the changes and co-operate with the new appointees in order to ensure that party objectives are fully realised.”

Ncube and Choeni, believed to be former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies, were accused of causing factionalism and promoting disunity in the party.

The fights between Zanu PF G40 faction backed by First Lady Grace Mugabe and Team Lacoste aligned to Mnangagwa took off early last year with the suspension of the former VP’s ally, the late Kizito Chivamba as provincial chairman.

At the time party political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere appointed Tapiwa Matangaidze acting provincial chairman, following Chivamba’s suspension resulting in serious factional fights that led to another Mnangagwa ally, Joram Gumbo, being appointed interim chairman and tasked to resolve the impasse in the province.

Mnangagwa’s allies then chose Ncube as substantive chairman deputised by Chivamba following the lifting of the latter’s suspension.

Before his recent appointment, Machaya told a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held in Gweru last week that party supporters should not support leaders with factional agendas.

