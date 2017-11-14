Mugabe in fresh headache

THE ruling Zanu PF is reportedly in a dilemma over how to proceed with its planned purge of all party and government officials linked to axed Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, after it emerged that the clean-up exercise would expose President Robert Mugabe’s waning support base.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Already, Zanu PF administration secretary Ignatius Chombo has cautioned provincial party structures to exercise restraint and follow laid-down procedures.

“To those who have names submitted to the party for expulsion there must not be shortcuts. Let us follow procedure to the point. The province needs to clarify issues as stipulated in the Green Book,” Chombo told the Mashonaland West provincial co-ordinating committee at the weekend.

Mnangagwa’s allies yesterday claimed that Chombo’s cautionary statement only served to indicate that the former Vice-President commanded massive grassroots support, adding there were now fears that the proposed purge would expose Mugabe.

“What due process is Chombo talking about? The Midlands provincial leadership and its chairman Daniel Mackenzie Ncube were suspended after they asked the political commissar (Saviour Kasukuwere) to follow due process in dismissing people from the party,” said a Mnangagwa ally who sits in the Zanu PF politburo.

“The G40 element does not have support, if you look at Masvingo, Midlands and Matabeleland, the people whose names have been put on the firing line are more than those who were left in the party leadership. These people won elections and have a huge support base,” he said.

Other party bigwigs facing the axe were newly-appointed Cyber Security minister Patrick Chinamasa, Oppah Muchinguri (Water Development and Climate minister) Christopher Chingosho (Local Government deputy minister), Christopher Mushohwe (National Scholarships in the President’s Office), Win Mlambo (Information Communication Technology deputy minister), State Security minister Kembo Mohadi, former Rural Development minister Abednico Ncube and Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said he could not comment on issues that had been referred to the national disciplinary committee.

Mugabe in fresh headache : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...