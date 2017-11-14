Rowdy Zanu-PF youth hands himself over to police

A ZANU PF youth, Magura Charumbira, who is alleged to have led the group of party youths that booed First Lady Grace Mugabe during the presidential youth interface rally held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on November 4 this year, yesterday handed himself over at the Bulawayo Central Police Station.

BY SILAS NKALA

Charumbira’s move came about when police embarked on a manhunt, after he was alleged to have gone into hiding following the said accusations. The youths’ move eventually culminated in the ouster of former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Charumbira is said to have surrendered himself to the law enforcement agents after his accomplices Mabutho Lucky Moyo (32), Mayibongwe Evans Zvigadza (28), Walter Sibanda (24) and Dephine Dzvange (33) appeared in court on charges of undermining the authority of the President.

Charumbira’s lawyer Tanaka Muganyi confirmed the developments saying he accompanied Charumbira to the police station to surrender himself.

“Yes! Charumbira handed himself over to the police today [yesterday]. I went with him to the police and they detained him. They are charging him with undermining the authority of the President and he is likely to appear in court tomorrow [today]. The police will join him with his colleagues who have since appeared in court,” Muganyi said.

The four Zanu PF youths, who have since appeared in court, are out of custody on $50 bail and are expected back in court on November 23 this year.

It is alleged that the group, led by Charumbira who is a former Zanu PF Bulawayo central district chairman, sang and made gestures throwing hands in the air after the First Lady remarked that Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development minister Jonathan Moyo was being persecuted for nothing.

The rally was attended by President Robert Mugabe as guest of honour, Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and the fired Mnangagwa, together with other top government officials.

Charumbira’s group is alleged to have sung the song Into oyenzayo siyayizonda (We hate what you are doing) and booed Grace while she was addressing the gathering.

