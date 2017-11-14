New Zimra boss by month end

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) expects to fill the post of commissioner-general by end of this month, as it is conducting interviews to select Gershem Pasi’s successor.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

Zimra board chairperson Willia Bonyongwe yesterday said the organisation had shortlisted candidates with a view to fill the vacant post by month end.

“We will tell you when we have finalised the process. We expect to fill the post by end of month. We are in the process of doing interviews,” she said.

Sources privy to the development said the shortlisted candidates were also undergoing some background checks to identify potential hiring risks.

Zimra announced plans to fill the vacant through a notice on October 1.

Pasi left Zimra in May, saying relations with the authority had irretrievably broken down.

Before that, he had been on suspension since 2015 for alleged misconduct.

Pasi was expected to answer to several charges of misconduct, which include the alleged signing of a $14 million contract with a company called AVIC International for the supply of uniforms and tollgate equipment, allegedly without following tender procedures.

He was also accused of allegedly allocating himself excessive vehicle allowances amounting to $374 451 between 2014 and May 2016 without approval from the board, among other

charges.

