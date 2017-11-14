Mukwecheni plots political comeback

FORMER MDC-T Mutare South MP, Sydney Mukwecheni, is eyeing to bounce back into the political limelight and has already submitted his credentials for consideration to contest for the Mutare South parliamentary seat on an MDC Alliance ticket.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

Mukwecheni, who was the MP for Mutare South from 2000 to 2005 told NewsDay that he had submitted his CV for the Mutare South constituency although his party, MDC-T, had not yet officially opened the campaign season.

“We can only start jostling for positions after the campaign season officially opens,” he said warning the MDC Alliance to guard against imposition of candidates.

“We accept and we are in agreement on the alliance. It is healthy for our destiny as a nation, but, let the people choose a candidate they want. Because if you impose a candidate on them they will play the bhora musango (protest vote) version of Zanu PF,” he said.

“A person, who is known from the grassroots of his/her constituency, must represent the alliance because votes come from the people. The people are the ones who will vote for a person of their choice,” he added.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who also heads the MDC Alliance, is yet to announce the criteria for sharing of seats among coalition partners.

