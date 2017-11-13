Gweru starts servicing Mkoba 21 stands

GWERU City Council has started servicing residential stands in the newly-created Mkoba 21 suburb almost three years after they were unveiled to potential buyers, a senior council official has said.

by STEPHEN CHADENGA

The cash-strapped local authority unveiled 6 733 stands in Mkoba 21 in 2015, but has been struggling to service the land.

“Servicing of the stands in Mkoba 21 has begun,” mayor Charles Chikozho said yesterday.

“We have since procured equipment to service stands and work is in progress to develop the stands.”

Council expects to realise $2 million from the sale of residential stands in Mkoba 21.

“The sale of stands in Mkoba 21 which resumed in 2017 is expected to yield $2 037 140 in 2018 and this will constitute 5% of the total budget,” finance director Edgar Mwedzi recently said.

“This is in line with our objective of increasing residential accommodation from the current 27 500 units to 28 000 by December 2018.”

Mwedzi said council will next year start doling out residential stands in Mkoba 21 to its workers, in lieu of their outstanding salaries and bonus payments for 2015 after the government recently approved the deal.

The local authority seeks to clear workers four months’ salary arrears, as well as bonuses for 2015 through the stands.

