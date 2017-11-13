Hadebe recovers from injury

WARRIORS and Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Teenage Hadebe has recovered from an injury he sustained during pre-season and kept him on the sidelines since August.

BY HENRY MHARA

The former Chicken Inn player suffered an ankle injury in August, described by his teammates at the time as terrible, during a training session a few weeks after joining the Soweto giants.

He missed out the start of the season, but the club yesterday announced that he has fully recovered and has re-joined his teammates at the training ground.

“Teenage Hadebe has started training with the team after a lengthy spell out with an ankle injury,” wrote Kaizer Chiefs on their official Twitter handle.

The 22-year old hasn’t kicked a ball in official matches for the South African Premier League side but might be available for selection when the Steve Komphela-coached side play in the Telkom Knockout Cup semifinal match against Bidvest on Saturday – which would be his debut for the Soweto giants

The defender, according to his compatriot Willard Katsande, had acquitted himself very well since signing a three-year deal from Chicken Inn in July before the injury blow struck.

“It’s a huge setback for his career. He had done well since joining and the coach wanted to play him. I have no doubt that he was going to make the first team because he is a quality player, one of the best defenders we have at the moment.

“It’s sad because now he will have to start all over again and it will be difficult for him to come back into the team. He will have to wait for his chance. The good thing is he is still very young, so his recovery will be quick. He will come back stronger, we don’t doubt his qualities,” Katsande said.

His return will not be only good news for both Kompela but for the Warriors as well, as he was beginning to establish himself in the team.

But before he could start to think about the international career, he will have to prove himself at club level and try to get himself involved in the last few games for Chiefs.

Like this: Like Loading...