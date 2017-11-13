AMSTERDAM/NAIROBI — Burundi yesterday said it will refuse to co-operate with an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into war crimes prosecutors suspect were committed by forces loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza’s government against their political opponents.

Reuters

The court ordered a formal investigation on Thursday into crimes committed between April 2015 to October 2017.

But experts say it will be hard for ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to gather evidence without support from Burundi’s government, which last month became the first to withdraw from the Hague-based court amid waning support from African nations.

An earlier ICC case in Kenya fell apart due to opposition from the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Like Burundi, Kenya and South Africa have threatened to withdraw from the court, arguing that it disproportionately targets Africans.

Burundi rejects ICC war crimes investigation : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...