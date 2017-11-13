JOHANNESBURG — Socialite Skolopad’s famous boerewors outfit she wore to the annual Feather Awards in Jo’burg this week cost a measly R1 500.

Sunday World

Her 34-year-old designer, Teboho Monatisa, who is based in Skolopad’s home-town of QwaQwa, Free State, said the cost included material and labour.

“Although the material was very cheap, the labour does not come cheap,” he said.

The material for the outrageous dress cost a little less than R300 including the boerewors and bag of charcoal that she used as a clutch bag.

Material for Skolopad’s voroso dress only cost R300 : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...