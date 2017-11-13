‘Older, wiser’ — Nigerian actor Jim Lyke shares his hopes for his people

JOHANNESBURG — Nigerian-born actor Jim Lyke has become an international superstar and while in South Africa recently, he shared a few interesting insights about himself.

Times Live

Jim may have acted out some crazy characters in his lifetime but at age 41, he said he’s learned a lot about himself from acting and is wiser now.

Jim told TshisaLIVE that he believes he’s reached a time in his life where impacting people’s lives positively has moved higher on his priority list.

“People, especially my African people deserve opportunities to broaden their horizons, to travel and to have a chance to have a different narrative of life. If I can help offer that, then I will be fulfilling part of my life purpose and it feels like the right time.”

The actor has featured in impressive productions such as The Shepherd: Border Patroland The Family That Fights Each Other. He came to South Africa to promote the second season of his reality show, The Adventure, which he explained took a 360 turn from the first season.

In the first season, the reality show followed the wealthy actor around documenting his life. However, he decided that the second season would be used to change lives and, therefore, change the concept.

“This time, we will take people to exotic places, give them a fish out of water experience. Then there are challenges that will challenge you mentally, physically and physiologically. We want to help give people a chance to have a different outlook and narrative on life by taking them to different places. And, at the end the winner walks away with

$20 000 that will change their lives even more.”

The final 16 will travel to exotic parts of the world including Cape Town, Australia and Dubai.

