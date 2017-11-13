Magacha launches new album

Gospel musician, Sebastian Magacha has returned to the limelight after he launched a 14-track album, Wonererwai Jeso at Theatre in the Park, Harare Gardens, on Saturday.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

On the album, which comes after a three-year sabbatical by the artiste, Magacha collaborated with seasoned musicians, sungura maestro Alick Macheso and jazz sensation Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana.

The Ridza Bhosvo hitmaker, during his energetic performance, churned out some of the songs off the latest offering, which is his sixth studio production, with fans joining him on the dance floor to showcase their dancing skills.

The fans were taken into worship mood with songs such as Your Grace and his intro Seba’s Prayer.

In an interview with NewsDay on the sidelines of the launch, the pint-sized musician said his latest album is meant to preach the gospel to a different audience.

“There are places that I cannot go to because of the values and principles that I have set for myself, but I do not want that to be a barrier for me not to preach the gospel of the Lord,” he said.

“So, for my music to be played in a bar or at a party, I had to rope in other people, who will help to spread the gospel to those who do not know it.”

Magacha said he was happy that people had already started appreciating and enjoying his album.

The guest of honour at the launch, flamboyant businessman-cum-Affirmative Action Group president, Chamu Chiwanza said musicians should neutralise the hate and anger prevailing in the nation with their music.

“Magacha has been silent all this while, but it is good that he has released his album at the right time which preaches love and peace,” Chiwanza said.

“There is a lot of hate speech and resentment nowadays and it is important for musicians to use their music to bring peace in the country.”

Some of the musicians who performed at the event included Janet Manyowa, and Magacha’s brother, Tinashe.

Songs featured on the album include Ndiregereiwo, Mweya Nditakure, Seba’s Prayer, title track Wonererwai Jesu, Chikakarara, Ndiregererewo, Mama My Hero, (featuring Katomeni-Mbofana) Moses, Maria naMarita, (featuring Macheso), Mweya Mutsvene, NdiJesu Anosimudzira, Vanegumi, Imi Mama, Zvinoyita, Your Grace and Saba Medley.

