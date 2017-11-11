A VICTORIA FALLS teenager, who had been reported missing has resurfaced. She was found at her boyfriend’s house.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The teenage girl, a Form Four student at Sizinda Secondary School, allegedly went missing on Sunday, prompting police and the local authority to mount a joint search in the town.

A family member yesterday confirmed that she returned home Wednesday evening.

“She came back home at 11pm. She said she was staying with her boyfriend. We have met with the boyfriend’s family and we are now in good books. Everything has been solved. She said she was scared to come back home after she heard that a missing person report had been filed at the police station,” the family member said.

Missing Form 4 girl found living with boyfriend : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...