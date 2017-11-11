Cybercrime laws worldwide

Last week, we looked at the context of cybercrimes and the proposed cyber laws in Zimbabwe. This coincided with the arrest of the American woman Martha O’Donovan accused of committing various acts to undermine and overthrow the Zimbabwe government.

By MIRIAM TOSE MAJOME

She also stands accused of insulting President Robert Mugabe using Twitter and being the brains behind some social media access handles.

What is not directly clear is the crime committed by the creation of the social media accounts at stake in the matter. There seems to be a general suspicion or just a gut feeling that a crime was committed somewhere because someone somewhere was offended by the contents of the messages which were posted.

It stands to be seen how the matter will proceed if it will proceed to trial at all given the curious allegations.

The Cybercrime and Cyber Security Bill is not yet law so it is not clear under what law the aspects relating to cyber law will be adjudicated.

However, for the other charges of overthrowing the government and insulting the President, she is being charged, in terms of the existing laws like Section 22 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23 stating that is a crime to subvert a constitutionally elected government. Whichever way the case is a test case for the proposed cybercrime laws.

There is obvious need to police the internet and for countries to craft and implement cyber security laws to deal with cybercrimes. The very nature of the internet demands formulation of laws that control crime.

The worldwide web is borderless and faceless and crimes are committed under the cloak of anonymity. Anyone anywhere who has internet access can be online anytime.

Everyone, who uses a computer device, is a potential criminal as much as they are a potential victim of cybercrime. For example children are ever at risk of falling prey to paedophiles and cyber bullies. Adults and organisations can fall prey to abusers and other undesirables and criminal elements.

Currently there is no central regulatory world body that deals with cybercrimes but there is a move towards the idea so as to jointly tackle global problems like terrorism, child trafficking, child pornography, money laundering, drug trafficking and other borderless crimes that are abetted by the internet.

Cybercrimes affect all countries and so they have a natural interest in combating them. Some countries have additional ulterior motives being to control the cyber activities of the populace so as to maintain their grip on power and hence pass very repressive laws. We will, compare the cyber laws of a fairly liberal country and a repressive one.

United States

The United States has very developed cybercrime laws which lean more towards protecting commerce. After the 2011 terrorism attack, greater emphasis was placed on monitoring and controlling terrorist activities on the internet and human trafficking.

In the United States alone, the cost of cybercrime is estimated at $ 114 billion dollars annually and the cost of pursuing the crimes is estimated at US$274 billion dollars. It is also estimated that 14 people fall victim to any one of the numerous internet crimes every second worldwide.

Cyber law is now a specialised field and practice with lawyers who specialise in it. There are a variety of laws that specifically address various aspects of cybercrime such as fraud, piracy, identity theft, unauthorised gambling, pornography and others.

The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act was passed in 1986. This can be compared against the fact that Zimbabwe does not have a law yet to deal specifically with cybercrime in 2017. The Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security Bill is yet to see the light of day and legislators are not in a hurry.

The punishment for some cybercrimes is quite severe in the United States. Hacking government information carries penalties of up to 10 years and up to 20 years for a conviction of recklessly damaging computer systems.

The United States also has very strict antipiracy laws and many piracy sites where people can freely download music and films and torrents are banned with violators facing severe penalties. This is all done to protect their arts industry which is the biggest in the world.

China

China has one of the most rigid internet control laws and regulations. There are purportedly up to 60 regulations and laws instituted to impose controls and bans on internet access and use. Apart from the mere need to control the populace one of the reasons the government gives is the need to protect local IT industries. With its more than a billion population, it makes good economic sense to retain the money in the country that would otherwise have gone to foreign international online giants like Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia among others.

These targeted controls have seen China grow its own massive but internal social media networks. One of the worlds’ biggest internet retail companies Alibaba grew out of the protectionist policies.

Government keeps a tight lid on internet access for individuals.Journalists and bloggers are regularly arrested and tried using any one of the numerous laws such that it is estimated that China has the biggest number of jailed journalists. Some of the laws they are alleged to break are communicating with undesired foreign groups or signing unauthorised online petitions and of course organising political protests online.

North Korea

The majority of North Korea has no access to the internet so the development of cyber laws is still in its infancy. The government of Kim Jong –un exerts a lot of control as it does in all other spheres of life but unlike in China it is actually easier to access foreign websites such as Twitter, Facebook and others.

The North Korean government does not dedicate as many resources as China does in controlling the internet because internet usage is very minimal. Internet access is also very expensive that only a select few and foreigners can afford to go online. Locals are banned from accessing many sites but they will find their way to banned porn sites.

Google statistics show that porn sites are very popular with North Koreans even though the sites are banned in the country, but where there is a will there is a way. North Koreans are willing to break the law and risk their lives and freedom to access banned sites and communicate with the outside world. Outward and inward bound news to and from the outside world is severely restricted and the government hosts and promotes propaganda websites. Because internet access is so restricted in North Korea the incidence of cybercrimes is also very limited with severe penalties meted against violators.

