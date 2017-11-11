How Mine seek to drown troubles

HOW Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu has said that losing the Chibuku Super Cup final match against Harare City, set for Rufaro Stadium this afternoon, would be a disaster, as his financially troubled club is desperate for the winning purse to boost its empty coffers.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Bulawayo-based side is one of the financially unstable teams in the league, and their campaign so far has been rocked by player strikes, who are owed months of salaries and winning bonuses.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday ahead of the match, Kaindu admitted things are not well in his camp, and they are desperate to get the $75 000 winning prize.

“If there is a team that needs money then it’s How Mine. As much as we are concerned about the trophy, it’s the money that we are really interested in and I believe for us to have gone this far we have marched under very difficult circumstances and situations,” Kaindu said.

“Even yesterday when we were announcing the team other players were telling me that they have no money for transport and you can see how difficult it is and where we are coming from. So I believe for us coming here we probably need to give a fight.

It’s not going to be easy for anybody but we just pray that God’s intervention is going to be on our side.”

Kaindu said it was difficult to convince his players to come for the match, and fortunately he managed to gather all his players for the trip with all his senior personnel, the likes of Milton Ncube and goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya available.

But he is still having problems in motivating the squad. Despite all the problems in camp, Kaindu is banking on his team’s record in Harare where they have not lost a match this season.

The build-up to the match has been dominated by the two coaches’ sour relationship, following a media spat after their qualification to the finals.

City coach Philani Ncube said he was not worried about How Mine, claiming it would be an easy match for him. But Kaindu hit back, saying City play their football outside the pitch, insinuating use of juju. The two coaches refused to comment about the issue at yesterday’s Press conference.

How Mine seek to drown troubles : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...