Government relaxes import control measures

Bimha Mike

HARARE – Government has relaxed import control measures on manufactured products to ensure adequate supply on the local market.

Any company with free funds will now be allowed to apply for import permits.

The measure has been done to counter any shortages that may occur during the festive season and afterwards.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha said the ministry is ready to facilitate import permits and licenses to expedite importation.

Last week an invitation was also given to importers of fertiliser and agriculture inputs to also come forward.

Bimha highlighted that some companies involved in brick making, pharmaceuticals and packaging have increased prices without justification according to preliminary investigations by the price monitoring taskforce and the taskforce will meet this week to review progress and take appropriate action.

