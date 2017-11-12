Blood Tongue – another Nhimbe Trust thriller

Chris Mlalazi

As a follow up to their thrilling musical, ‘Teller’s’, Nhimbe Trust is brewing another masterpiece dubbed ‘Blood Tongue’.

“Nhimbe Trust will be producing Blood Tongue – The Musical – a play by the award-winning Zimbabwean playwright and author, Christopher Mlalazi, directed by Eunice Tava in collaboration with South African music directors, Bafana Dladla, and pianist Tshepo Pheko of the South African music group Generation2Generation,” read a statement from the trust.

The musical explores the struggles of a strong-willed woman in present day Zimbabwe.

The statement continues, “The collaboration aims to empower and enhance the capacity of Nhimbe’s Women in Theatre and Television programme (WiTT) in particular, and Zimbabwean theatre practitioners in general, through the provision of a multi-disciplinary skills-set in commercial musical theatre production; thereby increasing opportunities for career-path development and internationally-competitive commercial Zimbabwean musical theatre.”

Musa Sibanda plays the lead role, and other members of the cast include Bulawayo actresses Noma Damasane, Ria Moyo and Bonakele Agnes Ncube.

The production will premiere at the Bulawayo Theatre on November 12, then goes to Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo on November 14. -Zimbojam

