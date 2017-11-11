Mnangagwa says embellished stories about how he escaped not only untrue but irrelevant

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa says stories about how he left the country are mostly untrue but are also irrelevant because people must now focus on how to stop the creation of a Mugabe dynasty.

“all these versions of tue&wed events are mostly untrue,” he said on his twitter page which had a clip of a story in yesterday’s Zimbabwe Independent newspaper which “detailed” Mnangagwa’s great escape.

“focusing on how I got here will not change the sad state of our nation. now is the time for the whole nation especially all the true ZanuPF cadres to be alert & vigilant as we prepare to stop the creation of a mugabe dynasty.”

Mnangagwa was fired as Vice-President on Monday and expelled from the party on Wednesday.

There is still some confusion about Mnangagwa’s whereabouts with some reports saying he is in South Africa and others saying he is in China. Some reports even say he is still in the country.

Mnangagwa himself said he left the country for his own safety.

ZANU-PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was not commenting on Mnangagwa’s statement that he is coming back to restore order in both the ruling party and the government.

