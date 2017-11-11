Bosso, DeMbare curtain-raiser match uncertain

HIGHLANDERS’ availability for the Dynamos curtain-raiser match to the Barcelona Legends/Warriors Legends match at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow hang in the balance as the Bulawayo giants had by yesterday still to receive official communication on the game from the responsible authorities.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Advertisements for the exhibition match organised by the Ministry of Sport, Recreation and Culture indicate that Bosso date Dynamos in a curtain-raiser tie.

However, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday they had not received any word about the game and they would only respond after getting correspondence in that regard.

“We are still waiting for communication regarding details of the said match. We can only sufficiently comment when we have received official communication regarding the game,” Dube said.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela also appeared to be in the dark on the logistics regarding the game.

Dynamos manager Richard Chihoro, however, confirmed his team will take part in the match.

The crew from Barcelona including Rivaldo, Edgar Davids and Patrick Kluivert, who have been in the country before and met with the sports ministry and Zifa officials, are expected to jet into the country today for the match tomorrow.

Former Warriors captains Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari are expected in for the match with a number of local former footballers to be coached by Sunday Chidzambwa.

Football fans are expected to pay $2 to watch the game from the rest of the ground with VIP ticket going for $10 and the VVIP ticket pegged at $50.

