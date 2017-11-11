Barca legends in tonight

The Barcelona legends are expected to arrive in Harare this evening ahead of their match against Warriors legends at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Barcelona legends led by captain Patrick Kluivert have a match in Mozambique this afternoon after which they will proceed to Harare on a chartered flight for tomorrow’s high profile exhibition match that has drawn so much interest among the fans.

Fifteen former Barcelona players who include World Cup winner Rivaldo, ex Holland midfielder Edgar Davids and Louis Giuly, will be coming to face the Warriors, who could line-up among others former captains Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

While there were no players in camp by yesterday morning Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed that the former players had begun to troop in by yesterday evening.

He said that former players that are based in South Africa among them Ndlovu and Tinashe Nengomasha were expected last night, while a number of locally-based former stars had reported for camp.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa was stranded yesterday with no players having turned up in the morning.

Others that were named in the squad that include Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe are set to miss the match.

Chitembwe travelled with the Warriors for a match against Namibia this evening and will only return to Harare around 5pm.

It was not clear by last night whether Norman Mapeza, one of the more active former players, would be able to make it since his championship chasing FC Platinum have an important match against Tsholotsho at Dulivhadzimo on Wednesday.

The match at the National Sports Stadium is set to kick off at 3pm.

The organisers yesterday said that the late arrival of Zimbabwean players would not dampen what is expected to be a carnival atmosphere.

They said that they will be able to field a strong Zimbabwe side and the presence of the likes of Rivaldo will be a huge thing.

Rivaldo, who won two league titles and a Uefa Champions League medal with Barcelona, should hog all the attention.

Some of the more popular players on the list include Francesco Coco, Gianluca Zambrotta and Julian Belletti.

Kluivert played at the same time as Rivaldo and they formed a fearsome frontline.

Barcelona legends squad:

Angoy, Guzman, Gianluca Zambrotta, Francesco Coco, Edgar Davids, Frederic Dehu, Edmilson, Luis Races, Albert Tomas, Louis Giuly, Julian Belletti, Simao Sabrosa, Giovanni, Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo.

