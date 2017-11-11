Uzalo diva Zinzi back in limelight

The SABC1 telenovela Uzalo’s new flame, Zinzi Zungu , started out as a child star, but says it was anything but easy.

Sowetan Live

Zungu, 34, started her career at the age of 16 as a regional presenter on e.tv children’s show Craze in KwaZulu-Natal. She then moved to Joburg to sharpen her craft and studied performing arts at AFDA School for the Creative Economy.

After this, she put her efforts into trying to get a break. “I struggled until I was cast for the [SABC1] sitcom Nomzamo,” she said.

The actress has since been on e.tv soapie Scandal! and its SABC3 competitor Isidingo.

She also became a continuity presenter at the SABC.

The role of MaDlamini on Uzalo is similar to her own life. The character is that of a lawyer who moves from the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg to open a law firm in KwaMashu, Durban, with her husband, Advocate Bheki Zulu (Luthuli Dlamini).

