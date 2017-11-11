Skolopad, Zodwa Wabantu steal the 2017 Feather Awards

JOHANNESBURG — Two of the most provocative stars in the country stole the 2017 Feather Awards.

Sunday World

First there was Skolopad channeling Lady Gaga’s “Meat Dress” creation from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards on the red carpet.

Her see-through plastic number featured pieces of raw wors strategically placed over her lady parts.

Asked by Sowetan what inspired her look that was ready to braai, Skolopad replied:

“I don’t eat beef, people have so much ‘beef’. I can’t stand ‘beef’ So wors is my meat of choice.”

While Skolopad opted to hide her assets, Zodwa Wabantu had cameras flashing with her no-underwear look. She donned an emerald lace gown, with hip-high slit that left very little to the imagination.

“The design was sent to me by DJ Tira. To me the green colour represents female power,” Zodwa said.

“Since I’m nominated for Drama Queen of the Year maybe I will cause some drama tonight. But I want to win both the categories.”

At the end it was provocateur Zodwa Wabantu who won Drama Queen of the Year over raunchy socialite Skolopad.

But it was businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo, who snatched both their weaves to win Socialite of the Year.

Celebrity power couple Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu received a stamp of approval. The pair scooped Cutest Couple of the Year at the 9th annual Feather Awards held at The Theatre on the Track in Kyalami, Midrand.

The duo went up against ‘It’ celebrity couple Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane as well as BFFs Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle.

Hosted by television personalities Khanya Mkangisa and Lumko Johnson; this year’s awards took place under the theme “Aluta Continua” aimed at spotlighting the ongoing struggles faced by LGBTI communities on a daily basis.

The night featured stellar performances by Mshoza, Kelly Khumalo, Brenda Mtambo, Vintage Crew, DJ Tira and Zodwa Wabantu.

When it came to the eye candy, All Access Mzansi host K Naomi won Hot Chick of the Year; while Fundis presenter Fezile Makhanya scooped Hunk of the Year.

Singer Kelly Khumalo and Botswana-born transgender activist Ricki Kgositau were the big winners of the night — winning two awards respectively.

Khumalo won Fag-Hag of the Year and Best-Styled of the Year. Kgositau was honoured with Role Model of the year and African Feather of the Night.

Kwesta, Trevor Stuurman, Carol Bouwer, Wayde Van Niekerk, Amstel Maboa and Phatu Makwarela were all winners on the night.

