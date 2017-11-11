Harare Budget ‘anti people’: Residents

Harare residents have backed mayor Bernard Manyenyeni on his stance not to sign the 2018 city budget until employment costs and the football budget is reviewed downward.

By XOLISANI NCUBE

Combined Harare Residents’ Association chairperson Simbarashe Moyo said council should revisit the 2018 budget describing it as “anti-people”.

“We have submitted a report to the city about the budget in terms of consultations. At most this will end up as a salaries budget, as most of the revenue will go towards salaries and allowances. There is no clarity in the budget statement in terms of what this budget will be focusing on in light of all challenges that the city is facing,” he said.

Manyenyeni has stuck to his guns saying he will not append his signature to the $269,3 million 2018 budget until the executive cuts the money allocated to salaries, workshops and football.

“We are supporting the mayor until all issues are addressed and substantive changes have been made. We cannot allow a few top people to feast on our money through a budget. As residents, this is the most progressive thing that the mayor has done for us,” Moyo said.

“Our position is as clear as the sun in summer, service delivery should take priority, not enriching people’s pockets.”

Harare Residents’ Trust co-ordinator, Precious Shumba said Manyenyeni should be supported for standing firm on accountability and prioritising service delivery.

“The mayor should be commended for taking this bold stance which has angered the super councillors who stand to benefit more if the budget is approved in its current formant. The budget lacks legitimacy and falls short on the expected,” he said.

Council is currently pumping water with a greenish substance believed to be sludge and has not given any explanation to residents who expressed fear that they could be exposed to cholera.

Manyenyeni wanted a massive cut on the money spent by the local authority in funding Harare City’s football team and hefty salaries paid out to council workers and direct the revenue towards water purification and refuse collection.

The local authority has seen its revenue drop by 50%, while the salaries and allowances bill has consumed over 60% of collected revenue.

