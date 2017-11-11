BCC commissions Iminyela, Emabuthweni toilets

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) yesterday commissioned 279 toilets in the city’s oldest suburbs — Iminyela and Emabuthweni — as part of efforts to improve sanitation for residents who have been using communal toilets.

BY TALENT GUMPO/SHARON SIBINDI

The toilets, which cost $119 000, were built by council in partnership with Zimbabwe Homeless People’s Federation, Dialogue on Shelter, the National University of Science and Technology and residents.

Addressing residents during the commissioning, chairperson of the health, housing and education committee, councillor Lillian Mlilo said the success of the project is a result of a memorandum of understanding signed upon realising the need to improve the lives of urban dwellers.

“The memorandum of understanding seeks to achieve a number of objectives towards the development of Bulawayo residents. It was signed against the backdrop of the rising global urban challenges and, in particular the need to build cities that are responsive to the priorities and plight of the urban poor,” she said.

Mlilo said the partner organisations provided 80% of the total cost as loans, while residents footed the remaining 20%.

“Each loan per toilet was $379 resulting in a total investment of $119 000 by project funders. Today we commission 86% of the total project. Some of the toilets are at various stages of construction and 10 toilets and bathrooms have been connected to water and sewer systems,” She said.

Mlilo, however, urged residents to register in the next phase of the project.

“We bear testament to our fellow residents that it is possible to have the toilets and may we encourage our fellow neighbours to register in the next phase so that we change the future for our children and future generations”, she said.

