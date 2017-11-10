Zimbabweans whose permits are to expire by the end of the year have been given a reprieve and more time to get new permits.

There are roughly 197‚000 Zimbabweans‚ whose Special Dispensation Permit expires at the end of the year. They are now applying for new four-year visas called the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit and had until the end of November to present themselves in person for fingerprints to be taken.

Now the Department of Home Affairs has given them until the end of January to go to a Visa Facilitation Services ( VFS) office to hand in documents.

All Zimbabweans need to apply online for an appointment by month end‚ however.

VFS which is processing the Zimbabweans has seen about 72‚600 people countrywide.

There are about another 100‚000 appointments‚ booked but yet to be completed.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday it was not clear if the 100‚000 Zimbabweans would be able to be seen by month end.