Zim boxer guns for WBC international title

CAPE TOWN-BASED Zimbabwean boxer Felix Venganayi will be gunning for the World Boxing Council (International) Silver Lightweight belt when he takes on United Kingdom Joe Murray in a new Kwese Cup pro-boxing event to be held at the iconic Victoria Warehouse, in Salford, Manchester tonight.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

The unique UK versus Africa boxing event has been organised by VIP Boxing and Trident Sports from Manchester and South Africa’s Kalakoda Boxing in conjunction with Kwese Sports.

A total of four world titles including WBC and WBA international belts in seven bouts will be on the line in a boxing extravaganza to be broadcast live on KweseESPN.

Venganayi, who began his career in Gweru’s Mkoba township 15 years ago and is also Africa Team captain, oozed confidence ahead of the epic fight.

“I have not won any title yet in my career but come Friday (today) I am going to be a world champion. The preparations went very well for me and I am ready to bring the title home. I don’t see this fight going full distance,” the 34-year-old pugilist told NewsDay Sport.

“It’s a major motivating factor that I am the captain of Team Africa and I have to lead by example. I am 100% sure that I am going to defeat my opponent,” he added.

Venganayi goes into battle with a formidable 10-0 win record including 9 by knock-outs while 30-year-old Murray has lost just twice in 23 contests and recently defeated Matty Fagan for the Lonsdale Belt.

The Kwese’ Cup offers a new concept in professional boxing that brings an international team element to the sport, comparable to Olympics for amateurs.

The fight card pits bright prospects in UK boxing against a team from Africa that includes emerging boxers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Another mouthwatering clash sees Craig Cunningham tee up against Namibia’s Lukas Ndafoluma. Cunningham won the WBC international silver middleweight belt from former GB Olympic star Anthony Ogogo, in a stunning display in Birmingham in 2016.

Heywood fighter Mark Thompson faces unbeaten prospect from the DRC, Emanual Kalombo, for the WBC (International) Silver Super Welterweight Title.

Kalakoda is contracted to stage 14 shows a year with KweseESPN.

The winning promoter tonight will secure the Kwese Cup which will be on the line again in a return leg to be staged, this time in Africa.

