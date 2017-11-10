Darikwa, a gem: Mutekede

WARRIORS interim coach Wilson Mutekede said he was impressed by the performance of four UK-based stars who made their debut for the team in the 1-0 defeat against Lesotho in a friendly match in Maseru on Wednesday night.

BY HENRY MHARA

The players, Tendai Darikwa, Admiral Muskwe, Kundai Benyu and Macauley Bonne, were all born and raised in London, but qualify for Zimbabwe through parentage.

Darikwa, Benyu and Bonne were named in the starting eleven, with the former named as the team’s vice-captain on his bow for the senior national team.

Muskwe, the youngest of the crew, at 18 years, was a late substitute.

While the team failed to beat the minnows in a match the Warriors dominated play, but wasted numerous goalscoring opportunities for which they were punished through a last minute goal by Tumelo Khutlang, Mutekede was still impressed by his lads’ performance, especially the contribution of the new players.

He said he believes they will add immense value to the squad, which already has the likes of skipper Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, who both missed the match through injury.

“The four guys were brilliant, very good players. Darikwa especially, is out of this world. He really impressed. The nation has discovered a super quality right-back, who is really going to add value to the team. Benyu is a very good attacking midfielder and the same with Bonne, what a striker,” Mutekede said.

“And then the young man Admiral, at 18 years, but very potent and forceful striker with a good built. All of them in terms of physique they are very athletic and we are happy because the country has gained more players who will add value to the team for a much longer period.”

Mutekede was impressed that the team played well despite not having time to train together.

“The game was quite good. We controlled it from the onset until the end. We only lapsed in concentration in the last minute and these guys scored against the run of play. But in terms of performance, it was good. We only had about 50 minutes of training, to play a team that was in camp for three weeks. They had much more time to prepare, but for us we were seeing the team for the first time in terms of combinations. But they gave a very good account and looking at their attitude, it was very positive. Every player gave their all,” he added.

Mutekede will be hoping for an improved performance from the team when they face Namibia in another friendly match in Windhoek tomorrow.

The team was expected home last night, and will have a training session this morning before departing for Windhoek later today.

The two matches form part of the preparations for the qualifiers of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the Warriors who are not involved in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe is top of Group H having beaten Liberia 3-0 in their opening match in June and face Congo next March on Match Day Two.

The win helped Lesotho end the dominance by Zimbabwe which won the last three encounters between the two sides with the last at the regional Cosafa Cup in July where the Warriors won a seven goal thriller to go all the way and win the tournament.

