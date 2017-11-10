Passengers, crew unharmed after Airlink emergency landing

JOHANNESBURG — Private airline Airlink says all 34 passengers and four crew members were unharmed after one of its planes made an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday evening.

News24

The airline’s spokesperson Karin Murray yesterday said an Avro RJ85 airliner operating flight SA8103 from Harare to Johannesburg made the emergency landing at around 20.40.

“While enroute one of the four engines suffered an uncontained failure which then caused damage to its adjacent engine,” Murray said.

She said upon assessing the damage and status of the aircraft, the crew decided to continue to Johannesburg where it landed safely under the power of its remaining two engines.

Airlink has notified the South African Civil Aviation Authority, which will launch an investigation into the incident in order to determine its likely cause.

The airline’s managing director and CEO Rodger Foster said the safety and well-being of passengers, crew and aircraft were the airline’s primary concern.

“On behalf of Airlink, I apologise profusely to our passengers and their loved ones for any distress and inconvenience as a result of this evening’s [Wednesday] traumatic incident,” Foster said.

