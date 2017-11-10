Housebreaker jailed two years

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

A 44-YEAR-OLD man from the sprawling high-density suburb of Sakubva will spend two years and eight months in jail after he was arrested for stealing household property and a cellphone, all valued at $2 447. Anthony Savadora of House Number 143B in OTS was convicted and sentenced by provincial magistrate, Mrs Sekai Chiwundura yesterday (Thursday). Mr Brighton Shamhuyarira prosecuted. The court heard that Savadora pounced on Obert Madzambo’s house in Florida Extension at 12-midnight last Sunday.

“Savadora went to Madzambo’s house and forcibly opened the door using a screwdriver.

“While inside the house, Savadora stole an LG Home theatre system with five sub speakers, two adapters, 32-inch Sinotec Plasma, screw driver, top Snotch iron, black Justin watch, four blankets, four blankets, five litres cooking oil, two pairs of shoes, two bed sheets, a satchel, knife and HTC cellphone.

“Savadora ran out of luck after he was intercepted and arrested by Cephas Chiroodza in Westlea when he was on his way to Sakubva in possession of the stolen property. Madzambo identified the property and made a police report. Savadora led detectives to Madzambo’s residence where he made indications on how he committed the crime,” said Mr Shamhuyarira.

