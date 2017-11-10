Zodwa finally comes to Mutare

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

RAUNCHY South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, will finally shake her thighs before pleasure seekers in Mutare tomorrow (Saturday) at trendy nightspot, Club 263. Revellers will have to pay $10 to gain entrance. Zodwa, who was recently in England as she celebrated her birthday with a string of shows, preferred not to come to Zimbabwe early this year after the furore the event had caused, arguing that she would tread on Zimbabwean soil when there were fewer distractions instead.

Club 263 resident disc jockey, DJ Spy, confirmed that all was set for the much awaited show.

“We will have Zodwa Wabantu at Club 263 on Saturday (tomorrow) as part of her tour of the country that will see her perform in Bulawayo on Thursday (yesterday) and then in Harare on Friday (today). This will be our first international act and it will certainly open doors for many more international artistes at Club 263. We already have plans to host Uhuru, Destruction Squad as well as DJ Tira among others.

“We hope revellers in Mutare will come in their numbers to witness this potentially exciting show. It is a once off show for people in Mutare and we hope they will seize the opportunity to have fun with her,” said DJ Spy.

Apart from Zodwa providing the main act, resident DJs Spy and Ice will also be on the turntables to keep revellers on their toes all night. Zodwa will entertain her fans in Bulawayo at Club Connect on Thursday, then heads to the Sunshine City, Harare, for her debut visit on Friday at Harare’s Private Lounge before coming to Mutare at the newly opened Club 263.

Like this: Like Loading...