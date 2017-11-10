Secretaries urged to improve personal, corporate brands

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

SECRETARIES and personal assistants have a role to play in improving their organisations’ brands and image. Speaking at the just-ended Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce annual secretaries’ convention held recently at Leopard Rock in Vumba, CAAF Trust director and motivational speaker, Mr Humphrey Chigumira, said secretaries needed to network with like-minded professionals, look and learn from related personnel and aim to improve both personal brand and organisational brand.

“Clients should believe in your organisation after having met, interacted and served by you. They should come more frequently and embark on more business engagements because of your behaviour and conduct. Your conduct should be professional and courteous.

“You should always aim to improve your personal and organisational brands. You should be motivated to excel at work and beyond, attain more educational qualifications, be self disciplined as well as make time for family, fun and meditate on future opportunities,” he said.

He also outlined other critical components such as stress management at workplace and beyond, relationships, communication and supervision dynamics at workplace. Other topics covered included, networking challenges, enhancing assertiveness skills in workplaces, deportment, improving communication skills and customer care.

ZNCC Manicaland and Chiredzi regional manageress, Ms Perpetual Guwila said: “The event was a success despite liquidity challenges bedevilling most local companies, secretaries and personal assistants. It must be noted that these (secretaries) remain vital cogs in organisations. These conventions aim to ensure that they remain professional and dedicated to their duties in dealing with the public. We will continue to hold such conventions as we have received positive response from companies.”

The convention was spiced up with recreational activities such as site seeing, dance and braai party as well as interactive workshops. It was attended by 25 secretaries and personal assistants from various Government and organisations in Mutare. It was held under the theme: “Consolidating the new Normal economy Through Policy Reforms.”

